Dean LeRoy Palmer 77, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. Dean was born September 3rd, 1943 in Rexburg, Idaho to LeRoy and Venice Palmer. He grew up in Egin, Idaho along with three sisters. Dean was raised on a farm and learned the value of hard work that he engrained in his family. He attended and graduated from South Fremont High School. Dean was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the New England States Mission from 1962-1964. After his mission, Dean enlisted in the Idaho National Guard and served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968-1969 with the 116th Army Engineer Battalion. He married LuDean Price of Salem, Idaho on November 3, 1967 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised their seven children in Rexburg. They enjoyed spending time supporting their children and grandchildren at their various activities throughout the years. Dean's hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, traveling, sightseeing, woodworking, and collecting quotes and jokes. Most important to him was gathering with his family and making memories. Dean's chosen profession was starting and operating Palmer Construction. He took pride in the quality of his work and treating others fairly. He enjoyed the construction process of taking an idea and making it a reality. As a faithful member of the church, he served in many callings, which included, Bishop, High Councilor, and Elders Quorum President, along with other various callings. He loved serving in multiple capacities and that strengthened his testimony of the gospel. Dean is survived by his wife LuDean, and their children; Lori (Duane) Yost of Idaho Falls ID, Daren (Sarah) Palmer of San Jose CA, Lynette (Troy) Hastings of Rexburg ID, Launa (Doug) Percival of Layton UT, Leah Palmer of South Jordan UT, Dustin (Candice) Palmer of Brigham City UT, Lexie (Kyle) Kunz of Twin Falls ID, along with 28 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. His surviving sisters are Connie (Blaine) Larsen and Linda (Tim) Bird. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruby (Richard) Gardner. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Garfield 5th Ward Chapel, 5 North 3900 East, Rigby ID. The family will receive friends and visitors from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Flamm Funeral Home 61 North 1st East, Rexburg Idaho and again from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Saturday, August 7, in the Garfield Chapel. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Dean 9/3/1935 - 8/1/2021LeRoy Palmer
