Bryan Dirk Palmer, 62, of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away May 8, 2019, at his home. Dirk was born March 7, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Elmer LaVar Palmer and Emma Lou Stokes Palmer. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Dirk made his home in St. Anthony, Idaho, where he worked as a Drill Operator for a natural gas company. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading. Dirk is survived by his daughter, Brandy Nicole (Cody) Browning of Draper, UT; daughter, Stephanie (Jon) Stoops of Boise, ID; son, Jeremy Joe Palmer of Nampa, ID; daughter, Analicia Brennan of Bluffdale, UT; brother, Mikele LaVar (Carrie) Palmer of Moreland, ID; brother, Daurel (Tammy) Palmer of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Brett Charles (Tessa) Palmer of Buckeye, AZ; brother, Kenneth John (Emily) Palmer of Preston, ID; sister, Suzanne Palmer of Nampa, ID; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue). The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dirk 3/7/1957 - 5/8/2019Palmer