Juanita Palmer May Palmer Juanita May Palmer, age 89, of Salmon, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday, January 25, 2021. Juanita was born in Rigby, Idaho April 8, 1931 a daughter of Mertise LaVeral Clifford and Emmily Helen Purser. She attended schools in Rigby graduating from Rigby High School. She married Dean Lewis Palmer, May 1, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She worked for Manwaring Cheese and Rigby Produce while she lived in Rigby, with Salmon Valley Hospice and as a cook in the Salmon School District in Salmon and with her husband had a Bee Keeping business selling honey over the Snake River Valley and Lemhi Valley for over twenty-five years. As member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in the Primary, as a visiting teacher, and genealogy and many other church callings. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, ceramics, genealogy, and collecting owls. She is survived by her Daughter Bonnie (Mitch) Paul of Bullhead City, Arizona, a sister Helen (Bob) Palmer of Syracuse, Utah, 10+ grandchildren and 25+ great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Michael Dean Palmer, a brother Ray Clifford (Joyce) and a great granddaughter Kloie Bell Whitley. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milo Cemetery 8020 East 129 North, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Milo Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com