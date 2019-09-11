On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Stanley Leland Palmer, loving husband and father of five children and grandfather of 13 grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68. Stan was born on May 19, 1951, in Brigham City, Utah, to Jenkin and Sarah Palmer. He was raised in Malad, Idaho, where he worked on the family ranch, often repairing and welding broken equipment. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Janice, Stan studied architecture at the University of Idaho. He graduated in 1974 and moved to Idaho Falls, where he worked as an architect for over 40 years. He was the first licensed architect hired at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and later became the chief architect. One of Stan's favorite projects was a building at the INL, for which he won an award, which included an eight-foot-thick concrete wall to retain solar heat and save on energy costs. Among other projects in recent years, Stan did pro bono design work on houses for Habitat for Humanity. He also designed and built his current unique home, which his friends and children refer to as "Stanadu." Stan was a lifelong performer and lover of music. He had a singing voice that touched all those who heard it. Stan sang with the Idaho Bicentennial Choir during a tour of the East Coast in 1976, which included a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He also sang at countless weddings, funerals, and church services, always with Janice by his side accompanying him. He brought peace and comfort to thousands through his musical talents. One of the great joys Stan experienced was reuniting with his high-school band, Blu Moss, to perform at the band's 40th high-school reunion in 2009. The band continued to perform, and was preparing to play at their high school's 50th reunion this year. He also played with two other bands over the past several years. Stan also had a passion for cars, building his own cars or repairing those his kids damaged in accidents. He completed building a 1929 Model A before he passed, which he had been working on since he was 14 years old. Stan also loved his 1972 muscle car El Camino, which he bought new and kept in excellent shape since. Stan loved his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He always did whatever he could to ensure they were comfortable and happy. He was selfless and generous with his time and money. Stan held great pride in his children and grandchildren and the people they had become. He loved kidding around and making everyone laugh, usually by displaying one of his idiosyncratic quirks. Stan was brilliant intellectually and creatively; his kids often referred to him as a modern-day Leonardo Da Vinci. Stan strived for perfection in his work and would not rest until his project was flawless. He was an authentic person, true to himself, which was reflected in his relationships and in his work. Stan chose to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 24, and he fulfilled callings within the Church thereafter. He was the first Stake Clerk of the Eagle Rock Stake, and remained in that calling for 23 years. One of the stake presidents under which he served said he was the "perfect" clerk, meticulously taking notes and entertaining the stake leaders with his unique sense of humor. His belief never wavered, remaining faithful to the end. In the months before Stan passed, he was able to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with Janice, take a trip with her to Cabo San Lucas, spend most of June 2019 with all his kids and grandkids, complete his Model A, and finish a renovation of his El Camino. Stan is survived by his wife Janice; his five children, David (Stacie), Jeremy (Bridget), Scott, Heather (Trent) Colledge and Sarah (Jared) Cook; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Ernest D and by his grandson, Trent Victor Colledge. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Pioneer Ward Building (2020 S. Charlotte Dr.) in Idaho Falls. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) in Idaho Falls and at the Pioneer Ward Building on Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. A brief burial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Malad City Cemetery in Malad, Idaho. Flowers may be sent to the Wood Funeral Home on N. Ridge Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanley 5/19/1951 - 9/8/2019Leland Palmer