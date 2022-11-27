Wayne Dee Palmer, 81, of Lewisville, passed away November 23, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Wayne was born June 4, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Richard Leroy Palmer and Emma Bell Ballard Palmer. He served in the United States Navy after High School for four years. On April 2, 1971, he married Maurita Williams in Elko, Nevada. Wayne and Maurita made their home in Lewisville, Idaho. Wayne worked as an animal control officer for city of Idaho Falls for more than 25 years. He also worked Deer Park Farms in Menan. He enjoyed camping, rodeos, landscaping, spending time with his grandkids, and talking shit with his family and friends. He was an avid reader. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Maurita Palmer of Lewisville, ID; sons, Justin (Beth) Palmer of Idaho Falls, ID, and Bobby Palmer of Boise, ID; daughter, Tawna Moore; five grandchildren, Stettson, Raimee, Gracie, Trey, Taylor, and two great-grandchildren, Quinlee and Brexlynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Shawna Palmer, father-in-law, Dale Williams, mother-in-law, Donna Williams, and brothers-in-laws, David Zahrn and Johnnie Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayne 6/4/1971 - 11/23/2022Palmer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.