Leroy Pancheri passed away June 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, Sylvia, and loving family. He was born on February 8, 1934 in Idaho Falls, ID to Alfred Michael Pancheri and Clara Fyllingsness. Six years later, Leroy's younger brother and life-long best friend Michael was born. They grew up helping their father around the original Pancheri Farm on Sand Creek in a beautiful farmhouse across from what is now Sandy Downs. Leroy attended school at the old one-room Dewey Grade School where he frequently rode the push-pull rail handcars to class. Later, he attended O.E. Bell Junior High School and was a member of the last graduating class from the old Idaho Falls High School in 1952. Leroy played football for Idaho Falls High School and enjoyed playing city league baseball. Leroy attended Idaho State College for one year. On December 31, 1953 at the Idaho Fall's New Year's Eve Dance, Leroy met Sylvia Reifschneider - his future wife and the love of his life. They were joyfully married six months later on June 6, 1954. Over the next 15 years, they were blessed with five beautiful children, David, Teresa, Bruce, Brenda, and Cindi. Leroy worked at Idaho Potato Growers where he became Assistant Manager for several years and then, in 1966, began farming ground in Goshen and New Sweden with his brother Mike. They farmed together for 35 years until Mike passed away in February 2004. Leroy lost his best friend and buddy. In 1955, their oldest son, David, was born and Leroy and Sylvia built their first home on the old Pancheri farm next to his parent's home where he grew up. They lived there for 20 years. Later, in 1974, they built their second and current home west of Idaho Falls where they happily lived for the next 46 years. Throughout his life, Leroy loved watching football, fishing, deer hunting, snowmobiling, and was a loyal Idaho Vandal Football fan. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where they were married. They sang in the choir and served in various positions together. Later in life, they enjoyed spending time in Quartzsite, AZ with their friends the Johnson's and Petersen's. Leroy was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren that were his pride and joy, and he especially loved holidays and family gatherings surrounded by loved ones. Leroy passed away five days shy of their 66th wedding anniversary. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, five children, Dave (Robin) Pancheri, Teresa Pancheri, Bruce (Patty) Pancheri, Brenda (Mike) Jones, and Cindi Pancheri, all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Amy Pancheri and family. He was a wonderful role model to those around him and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Leroy. An open viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home in Idaho Falls. A private family service will be Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church followed by an open burial service at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.buckmillerhann.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Leroy to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Leroy 2/8/1934 - 6/1/2020Pancheri
+1
News Trending Today
-
MAKING A STATEMENT: Protest draws attention in Blackfoot
-
Snake River DYW coming Saturday
-
Caldwell man accused of assault, arson and animal cruelty; held on $750K bond
-
High School Rodeo Finals moving to Blackfoot
-
Commissioners canvass votes
-
South Idaho COVID-19 cases at 'high' for pandemic. Officials urge people social distance, wear masks
-
Beer Fest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
-
Marquel Madsen - a girl and her horses
-
The Obamagate conspiracy theory
-
New river ferry coming to Idaho Falls