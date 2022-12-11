Mashelle Aguirre Pappin, 66, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday December 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Mashelle was born on June 20, 1956, in Powell, Wyoming, to Jesse James Aguirre and Carlene Ward Aguirre. Mashelle spent the first six years of her life in Searcy, Arkansas, until the family moved to Idaho Falls in 1962. She graduated Skyline High School in 1974, and later attended the University of Idaho and Idaho State University. She met Kim McNeal and they were married in 1977. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Leonard and Alicia. She later met her soulmate, Brad Gilbert, at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge. They were married on May 7, 2009. Many people commented on how they complemented each other with Mashelle's outgoing fiery personality compared to Brad's more laid-back disposition. Mashelle enjoyed being outdoors, camping, skiing, and golfing. She always enjoyed her time with friends at both the Eagles and Elks Lodges. Mashelle will always be remembered for her eagerness to meet new people, make new friends, and her generous spirit. She always enjoyed helping others and was the first to volunteer for service projects. Along with Brad, she chaired the Elks and Idaho Fish and Game Free Fishing Day for several years. Mashelle was proceeded in death by her father, Jesse Aguirre. She is survived by her husband Brad Gilbert; mother, Carlene Aguirre; brother, Martin (Zennie) Aguirre; children, Leonard (Melissa) McNeal and Alicia McNeal; stepchildren, Camille Gilbert, Nicole (Steve Ellsworth) Gilbert, Jake (Amanda Melugin) Gilbert and Jeffery Gilbert; as well as nine grandchildren. The service will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 16, 2022, at The Eagles Lodge at 635 Hemmert Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83401. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Idaho Heart Foundation. idahoheartfoundation.org/ Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Machelle 6/20/1956 - 12/6/2022Pappin
