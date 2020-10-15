JoAnn Harding Park, 78 of Ririe, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. JoAnn was born August 7, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Robert Stephen Harding and Calva Hardy Harding. She was raised and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls, Idaho, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. On March 10, 1961 she married Kendall Ward Park in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 4 sons, Devin, Kirt, Tony and Kory, and 1 daughter, Hollie. In addition to being a wife and mother, JoAnn worked at various establishments in Ririe throughout her life and was known for her delicious cooking. JoAnn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Young Women's and Relief Society organizations. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring and cooking, and spending summers in Bear Lake. She is survived by her husband, Kendall Park of Ririe; son, Devin (Julia) Park of Ririe; daughter-in-law, Brittni (Clayton) Mckee of Ririe; son, Tony (Jille) Park of Ririe; son, Kory Park of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Hollie Park Spaulding of Idaho Falls; sister, Imogene (Jan) Killian of Payson, Utah; brother, Albert (Pamm) Harding of Eugene, Oregon; 24 grandchildren and their spouses and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Kirt Park, son-in-law Ray Spaulding, brothers, Stephen Harding, Calvin Harding, and Richard Harding. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery with Bishop Matt Green Conducing. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, prior to services at the Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com JoAnn 8/7/1942 - 10/8/2020H Park