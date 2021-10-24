Peggy Ann Park, 71, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, due to complications during surgery. She was born March 1, 1950, in Gooding, Idaho, to J.C. and Norma Park, the first of their three children. Peggy graduated from Blackfoot High School in Blackfoot, Idaho, in 1968 and attended Brigham Young University. After graduating with a degree in elementary education she taught first grade for over 20 years. She was elected president of the Idaho Education Association in 1987 and served for two years. She later worked as an IEA regional director for 20 years representing several areas of the state. Peggy was a champion of public education and excelled at representing the interests of teachers. During her career as teacher and IEA representative she lived in Idaho Falls, Boise, Twin Falls and Coeur d'Alene. Following a serious injury in 2011, Peggy retired from the IEA and spent her time caring for her parents, fulfilling church service, and volunteering for her homeowners' association. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family and doing charity work. She loved teaching children, as well as adults with disabilities. Peggy maintained close ties among her large extended family and was known for her thoughtfulness. She was a beloved sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Norma, in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and by nephew Erich Case. She is survived by her sister Pamela Case and her husband Bill of Tracy, California, and her brother Kerry Park and his wife Ronna of Blackfoot. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Adam Park, Veronica and Kyle Hicks, Thomas and Caley Park, Tiffany Case, Maddi and Marshall Tapp, Marisa and Douglas Haycock, Steven and Shelby Park, and Emily and Spencer Harrah, as well as five great nieces and a great nephew. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, Idaho under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A viewing will precede the funeral at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Peggy 3/1/1950 - 10/20/2021Park