William Evan "Bill" Parke, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away on October 11, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Bill was born August 27, 1940, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Charles Harris Parke and Gwendolyn Jenkins Parke. He grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High School. After high school, Bill attended Ricks College. On November 21, 1959, he married Barbara Jean Buffat in Pocatello, Idaho. They were blessed with two sons, Jay and Tad. Barbara and Bill later divorced. On October 30, 1981, married Barbara Perry in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bill and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls. Bill joined the Idaho National Guard and was in active duty during Vietnam War. He served his country for over 40 years, receiving a Valley Forge Cross for his heroism and a Purple Heart. Bill was a Christian. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill loved tending his rose garden during stressful times. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Parke; sons, Jay Parke of Idaho Falls, ID and Tad (Tannis) Parke of Teton, ID; daughter-in-law, Janet Perry of Fort Collins, CO; two sisters, Linda Bringhurst of Pocatello, ID, and Marla Simmons of Pocatello, ID; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lynn Parke; stepsons, Craig Perry and Scott Perry; and three great grandchildren, Avery Kamachi, Amber Thomas, and Beau Thomas. A gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bill 8/27/1940 - 10/11/2021Parke
