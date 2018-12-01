On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, Vicky Lee Summers Parke, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 69 in Abilene, TX. Vicky was born December 9, 1948 in Rigby, ID to Elmer and Phyllis (Walker) Summers. On July 31, 1967 she married her sweetheart Larry Dennis Parke. They raised 5 children, Kelly, Joey, Randi, Jason, and Kasey. Vicky had a passion for sewing, quilting, volunteering, and gardening. If given the choice she preferred to spend her time serving others. On more than one occasion she spent holidays volunteering at various food pantries with her children. Her garden was admired by not only friends and family, but also by all who drove past her house and could admire it from afar. Vicky's greatest passion in life was being a mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was known for her caring spirit through her kind and compassionate actions. Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Elmer, and her mother, Phyllis. She is survived by her husband Larry, her five children, Kelly, Joey, Randi, Jason, and Kasey. 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 siblings Mike, Dennis, and Lana. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3700 South Maple Grove Road in Boise. Viewing will start at 9am, service to follow at 10am. A graveside service will be held the same day at 3:30pm at Ammon Cemetery, 3456 East 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83406. Flowers or donations may be sent to Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 North Latah Street, Boise, ID 83706. Vicky 12/9/1948 - 11/28/2018Lee Parke