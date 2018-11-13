Blair Parker, 77, passed away November 11, 2018 at his home in Parker, Idaho from complications of cancer. He was born December 21, 1940 at the family home and spent his entire life in Parker. He was the sixth of seven children born to Raymond and Florence Murdock Parker. He graduated from South Fremont High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Tucker on June 8, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have two daughters and three sons: Janet, Keith, Diane, Brent and Kevin. Blair loved the beauty and serenity of living in Idaho. He first started milking cows when his dad sold his horse to buy their first cow when he was twelve. He loved the cows and developed one of the top dairies in the nation. He received the progressive breeder award for 26 years. He enjoyed farming with his sons. After selling the dairy, he purchased a potato warehouse with a couple of partners. He loved those he worked with in both the dairy and potato trades, making many lifelong friends. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with family. He was the proud grandpa to 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He always believed that he was incredibly blessed to have the life he had. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Raymond Blaine Parker, Phyllis (Bob) Reed, Joyce (Ken) Mackay and Glenda (Mike) Mayne. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children: Janet (Ric) Baugh, Keith (Francy) Parker, Diane Parker, Brent (Becky) Parker, Kevin (Milisa) Parker and siblings Clifton (Norma) Parker and Don (Pat) Parker. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous friends and family. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Parker Church. The family will meet with friends at the Parker Church on Wednesday from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com. Blair 12/21/1940 - 11/11/2018Parker