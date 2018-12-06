With his loving wife of 63 years at his side, Clifton Murdock Parker passed from this life into the next on Monday, December 3, 2018, from causes related to age. Clifton was born to H. Raymond and Florence Murdock Parker on September 9, 1928. In his family, he joined one sister, Phyllis, and would later be joined by two more sisters, Joyce and Glenda, and two brothers, Blair and Don. Clifton was a fun-loving boy who liked to tease his sisters and have fun with the boys. He worked hard with his dad on the farm, breaking and working with teams of horses. Although this was hard work, he loved the land and continued to farm throughout his life. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle after school, on weekends, and summers while he was an educator and full-time after he retired. In 1946, Clifton graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony, Idaho. After high school, he attended Ricks college for a year before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Western United States. He spent most of his mission in New Mexico and Wyoming and especially enjoyed the time he spent serving among the Native American people. Soon after returning from his mission, Clifton enlisted in the army. He expected to be sent to the Korean War, but because he was such a skilled instructor, the army kept him in the states as a company commander training troops. Although Clifton felt bad about not being able to serve his country in battle, this was a fortunate turn of events for him because while stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he met Norma McGrew, a beautiful southern girl who captured his heart immediately. Clifton and Norma were married on February 18, 1955, in Parker, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on February 15, 1956. They were soon blessed with a perfect baby son who only stayed on this earth for a few days. Clifton and Norma were later blessed with four daughters who were grateful to be born to this happy union. Clifton attended ISU where he earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics. Following graduation, he taught math for five years at South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. He loved teaching but was awarded a grant to go to the University of Utah to earn his Master's Degree. After that, Clifton became the principal at South Fremont for the next twenty-five years until he retired in 1990. Clifton loved his work at the high school and often said he never got up a day and felt like he didn't want to go to work. His heart was touched by his many students, and he touched many lives too. He supported the youth in all their endeavors, and he was known for attending every extracurricular event possible. Clifton continued to serve our country in the Army Reserves for more than twenty years--retiring with the rank of Major. He also served in the community, most notably by being involved with the Rotary Club for fifty-four years. Clifton was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Whether he was serving as a counselor in the bishopric, being on two missions or on the high council, working in young mens, or serving in any capacity, Dad always served faithfully. He loved working with the youth, and especially enjoyed working with the Sunday School and serving at Ricks College with Mom. It is hard to express in words the love and admiration that Clifton's children, in-laws, and posterity have for him. He is a rare man, a man who truly represents the "greatest generation" to the fullest. He has given and served all of his life. Even as he battled the difficulties of age, he maintained his loving nature and good sense of humor. We will forever remember him as a man of honesty, integrity, strength, faith, and love. We hope we can honor his life by giving and serving as he did. Clifton was preceded in death by his father and mother, three sisters, two brothers, four brothers-in-law, one son, and one grandson. He is survived by his dear wife Norma McGrew Parker of St. Anthony, Idaho; one brother Don (Pat) Parker of Archer, Idaho; two sisters-in-law Charlotte Parker of Parker, Idaho, and Danielle McGrew Sengel of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four daughters and sons-in-law: Lesa (Larry) Shenton of St. Anthony, Idaho, Karla (Dale) Capson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brenda (Cody) Stegelmeier of Coltman, Idaho, and Linda (Rod) Perkins of St. Anthony, Idaho; twenty grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren (and three more on the way). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Visitations for family and friends will be Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The visitations and funeral will all be at the St. Anthony Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 247 E 400 N . Interment will be in the Parker cemetery with military rites by the Idaho Honor Guard and St. Anthony Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Clifton's family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg for their loving and kind care during Clifton's stay there over the past year. We also offer special thanks to Bert Flamm Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the South Fremont Education Foundation, P.O. Box 263, St. Anthony, ID 83445 (http://sfeducationfoundation.com/) or to the St. Anthony Rotary Club ℅ Dale Swensen, 2353 E 200 N, St. Anthony, ID, 83445. Clifton 9/9/1928 - 12/3/2018M Parker