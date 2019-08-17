Douglas White Parker, age 70 of Lewisville, ID passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home under the compassionate care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Doug was born February 6, 1949 in Payson, Utah a son to Robert LeWarne Parker and Clara Deseret White Parker. He proudly served in the United States Army. He attended the Law Enforcement Academy at Idaho State University where he was class president. He had the honor of being a Pocatello Police Cadet during his time at the Academy. Doug worked in Jackson Hole, WY as a wrangler taking dudes into the Yellowstone Wilderness. He married Julie Solomon Parker, first and only wife, the feisty love of his life, October 12, 1972 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was employed by the Pocatello Police Department, St. Anthony Police Department and was the Chief Deputy of Ferry County, Washington State. Doug had wonderful times with his son, and nieces and nephews while in Orient, WA hunting, camping and swimming. He was dedicated to the Boy Scouts program serving as Scout Master in Egin Bench Ward and participating for years. He was a life member of the NRA and the American Legion. "Grumple Doug" loved his son, Woody, and his many nieces and nephews and spent a great deal of time with them in many outdoor activities. He and Julie were granted guardianship of Ray Chmiel by the Aleutian Indian Village Elders and he was an important and special part of their lives. He is survived by his wife Julie Solomon Parker of Lewisville, and son Harwood "Woody" Parker of Seattle, Washington and multiple precious nieces and nephews who were/are a wonderful part of Doug's life. He was preceded in death by his mother Clara White, father, Robert L. Parker, 2 brothers Robert L Parker Jr. and Stephen K. Parker. Graveside Services will be held Monday August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery with military rites by the Jefferson Veterans Team and Idaho honor Guard. Casual attire is acceptable. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Douglas 2/6/1949 - 8/15/2019White Parker