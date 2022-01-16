Karen Williams Parker 86 of Teton City, Idaho passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022. Karen was born on June 28, 1935 to Jay and Phoebe Williams in Moody Creek. She attended elementary school in Teton City and high school at South Fremont High in St. Anthony. She married LaMoyne Parker in Dec 1951 and lived their entire 65 years of marriage in Teton. Karen was a homemaker, seamstress, farm wife, an avid walker, President of the PTA and the little league assoc. Postmistress, voter registrar, and Farm Bureau Woman of the Year 1998. She spearheaded the Teton Centennial celebration, along with the Teton City History Book. She was very Civic Minded. She was a member of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held and served very diligently in many callings. In the 1980's Karen and LaMoyne enjoyed traveling. Some of their destinations were: Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Australia, France, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Fiji, Jamaica, and throughout Africa. After retirement Karen and LaMoyne enjoyed their daily outing of driving the country roads of Fremont and Madison county, while taking in the scenery and wildlife of the upper valley. Karen was reluctant to leave her home to live at Homestead, until she settled in and established new friendships. She spent the last two years participating in the outings and events with the residents and staff at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, she was loved, appreciated and enjoyed by all who got to know her. Karen is survived by: her only sibling Darla Williams Neeley, her children: Nola Jensen of Moody, Debbie (Jose) De Los Reyes of Pocatello, Connie (Sven) Ottesen of Teton, Bryon (Becky) Parker of Sugar City, Cherrol (Jack) Chiles of Hibbard; daughter-in-law, Eileen Parker; 17 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Louis Jay Parker, son-in-law Dale E. Jensen and 1 grandson Skip Ottesen, and 1 great grandson Angel De Los Reyes. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the care and service provided for Karen at the Homestead Assisted Living facility and the Hospice caregivers in Rexburg. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Teton Chapel. Family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. Karen 6/28/1935 - 1/12/2022Parker