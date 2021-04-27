Keith Blair Parker, of Parker, Idaho passed away at age 57, on April 23, 2021. Keith was born January 13, 1964. He grew up on his family's farm in Parker, Idaho. He was the second of five children born to Blair and Charlotte Tucker Parker. He was named after his uncle, Keith Tucker. He graduated from South Fremont High School in 1982. On November 10, 2014, he married the love of his life, Francy Mackert. Keith loved being on the go. He was always on adventures with Francy. His favorites were riding horses, talking on the phone, laughing, Island Park in the summer and Yuma in the winter. Keith and Francy created countless memories with family and friends. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Francy; his children, Beth (Jared) Willmore, Wade (Katie) Parker, Alandice Anderson, Cassie (Dustin) Thueson, Whitney (Jordan) Stott, Anthony Verdi, and Hallie Parker; his grandchildren, Leah, Megan, Bridger, Parker, Mason, Hannah, Abbey, Hudson, Addilyn, Carter, Emerson, Brinlee, and Vivianne; his mother, Charlotte Parker; his siblings, Janet (Ric) Baugh, Diane Parker, Brent (Becky) Parker, Kevin (MiLisa) Parker, Fernando (Rosario) Magallanes; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Blair Parker. Keith shared a special bond with his dad. He worked side by side with him, and his brothers Brent and Kevin, on the dairy and farm. Keith is known for giving daily to those around him. He loved animals. The most important thing to him was his family. Contributions in memory of Keith can be made to the Fremont County 4-H, 19 W 1st N, Saint Anthony, 83445. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Parker LDS Chapel, 132 N. Center, with Bishop Jace Yancey officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Keith 1/13/1964 - 4/23/2021Parker