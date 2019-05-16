Leo Hal Parker, 90 of Tetonia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday May 14, 2019 in Heber City, Utah. He was born December 20, 1928 in Driggs, Idaho to Lorenzo R. Parker and Alice Seville Long. He was raised and attended schools throughout SouthEast Idaho and Utah, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. Leo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in The Southern States Mission where he played the trumpet and sang with a traveling mission Orchestra. After fulfilling his mission he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, where he met his future bride Lois Mae Brown at a dance. They were married one year later in September. While at Ricks he participated in sports and continued to pursue music. Leo is widely remembered by many from his days of entertaining with "Parker and Hare". They gained such popularity that they were offered a contract in Nashville but declined for family reasons; something that has always been a very important part of Leo's life. Leo and Lois settled in Ririe where he became a prominent and successful farmer. Leo served as a church leader and served in the community throughout much of his life. He touched countless lives through his service and generosity. He would often rush home from a day working on the farm to quickly clean up and be on his way to sing at a funeral, wedding or social event, a gift he shared with many throughout his years. His retirement years were spent on his ranch in Tetonia, Idaho where he entertained grandchildren, youth groups, neighbors and friends with his waterslide, horses, volleyball pit, fish pond and basketball court. His favorite days ended with a game of 5 crowns and a beautiful sunset over the Tetons. Leo is survived by his wife Lois Parker and eight children Sherry (Phil) Cromwell, Preston, Idaho, Cindy (Layne) Price Twin Falls, Jerry (Cyndee) Parker, Fairview, Montana, Tammy (Scott) Solum, Heber City, Utah, Ted (Lisa) Parker Lynnwood, WA, Steven Van (Kaylynn) Parker, Twin Falls, Linda (Val) Bitsoi, Mesa, Arizona and Kris (Kristi) Parker, Heber City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his daughter Jana Martine Parker and two grandchildren, Robert Cromwell and Jennifer Price. Leo is a grandfather to 39, great grandfather to 53 and great great grandfather to 1. The family extends their gratitude to the Abbington Senior living community for the loving care given to Leo; in addition, their gratitude to many neighbors and acquaintances of Leo's for their love, support and friendship. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Ririe Stake Center at 14061 N 130 East. The family will meet with friends on Saturday prior to the Funeral from 10 a.m. -12:30 at the Ririe Stake Center. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery, under the care of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Leo 12/20/1928 - 5/14/2019Hal Parker