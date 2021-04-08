William Daniel "Danny" Parker, born March 29, 1958 to Bill and Margene Parker, passed away in his home on March 26th, 2021, of natural causes. He grew up in St. Anthony and went to school at South Fremont. He married Laura Park and they were blessed with 2 children, Scott Daniel and Heather Anne. Danny was the 2nd of 8 children, and possibly the most passionate of them all. His strong convictions and love for his children led him all of his life. For a time, he was a long-haul driver and became an owner-operator, but it didn't take long for him to realize he wanted to be home more often, near his children. He worked many jobs after that, including farming and driving, but eventually landed at Parker's Machine & Welding where he helped Uncle Roy in the shop until his passing. Along with his quick wit and dry humor, he was known for his generosity. He often went well out of his way to help a person in need. He's opened his home for those who needed shelter and his heart to those who needed compassion. He's left his home in the middle of the night to give a ride or fix a broken-down vehicle, or just be there for someone, just because it was needed. Though he learned many trades, his favorite hobby was auto mechanics. A fabulous mechanic without formal training, he could fix anything! You could often find him tinkering on one of his vehicles, many of which had names. Danny also had a deep affection for animals, and usually had a dog or some other pet to keep him company. Most recently, this was Fuzz. Fuzz was loyal and protective of Danny to the end, and will always be Danny's Fuzz. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Parker and brother, Kevin Parker. He is survived by his mother, Margene Parker, his children, Scott Parker and Heather (Ramon) Campos, grandchildren Connor, Isabella and Gabriella, and Fuzz; siblings Kona Smith, Lori (Norm) Cahoon, Darrin (LauraKay) Parker, Sheralee (Joe) Manley, Tiera (Gary) Hartman, Jade (Lesa) Parker, and sister-in-law Barbara Parker. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. William "Danny" 3/29/1958 - 3/26/2021Daniel Parker