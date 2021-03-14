James Parkinson Parkinson James Melvin Parkinson, 83, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. James was born to Ray Parkinson and Lexie Virginia Sundstrum Parkinson in Pocatello, Idaho on October 16, 1937. He grew up in Blackfoot, where he attended school, graduating with the 2nd class in the new Blackfoot High School building. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in France and England in the military police. On November 4, 1960, Jim married LaVerne Ellen Harris in Springfield, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked for Basic American Foods for 33 years, 28 of those years were spent in the Moses Lake, Washington plant. He also lived in Tyhee and Pingree. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, including Branch President, high councilor and as bishop of the Moses Lake 3rd ward. He enjoyed restoring furniture, puzzles, cross stitching and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Jim is survived by his wife, LaVerne Parkinson of Blackfoot; his children, Ray M. (Wendy) Parkinson of Meridian, L. Troy (Tamara) Parkinson of Blackfoot, Becky Jo Clements of Idaho Falls, James Brian (Lorie) Parkinson of Spokane, WA and Traci Ann (Ryan) Wahlen of Aberdeen; siblings Robert Parkinson and Phyllis Nadene Morgan; 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Harold Parkinson, Rhoda Keele, Royal J. Parkinson, Faye Irene and Etta Pearlena Hill. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. The family would like to thank the Idaho State Veterans Home is Pocatello for the excellent care they gave to Jim.