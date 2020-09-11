Edith Lynette "Lyn" Parkinson, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and her loving family. Lyn was born November 13, 1930, in Pocatello, Idaho, to James Henry Woodland and Edith Ione Walker Woodland. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. Lyn went on to attended Brigham Young University in Provo. On June 5, 1953, she married Robert Eugene Parkinson in Pocatello, Idaho. Lyn and Robert made their home in various locations including Pocatello, Idaho, Seattle, Washington, Concord, California and Houston, Texas. Lyn worked as a Data Manager for a CPA firm in California for over 28 years and retired to Idaho Falls in 2005 at the age of 75. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a primary teacher for 26 years. Lyn enjoyed crafts, and sports including football, basketball and baseball and was a fan of the Utah Jazz, San Francisco 49ers and BYU. She also enjoyed horseback riding and had a caring heart for animals. Lyn's greatest joy was her five sons and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lyn is survived by her loving sons, Gard Cole (Linda) Parkinson of Houston, TX; Brad Eugene (Carla) Parkinson of Norwood, CO; Dain James (Kyle) Parkinson of Champlin, MN; Scott Woodland (Beth) Parkinson of Walnut Creek, CA; daughter-in-law, Debbie Parkinson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, William H. (Michelle) Woodland of Pocatello, ID; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shawn Robert Parkinson; brother, James Woodland; and two sisters, Donna Lee Frogley and Gaynor Keller. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lyn 11/13/1930 - 9/7/2020Parkinson
