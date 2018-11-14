I, Robert Ray Parkinson, 51, passed away November 10, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho suffering from Advanced Metastatic Prostate Cancer and Neuroendocrine Cancer. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Alameda 2nd Ward located at 954 East Walnut St., Pocatello, Idaho. Please come one and all just make sure besides crying a lot you laugh a lot. Not at me but with me. The family will meet with friends 6-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho 3:00 p.m. under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. My wishes are to not spend money on flowers (I loved them in the gardens or in the fields but have always thought they were a waste of money, and because they would just die, just like I did). Instead please contribute to my spouse and children. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Robert 8/9/1967 - 11/10/2018Parkinson