Tad Michael Parmer passed away peacefully at the age of 73 with his wife, Linda, by his side. After a long battle with cancer Tad was able to rest, on the afternoon of October 18, 2021. Tad was born August 31,1948. He was number ten of twelve children born to Theodore Parmer and Helen Hirschi Parmer. He grew up in Menan, ID. Tad Graduated from Rigby High School in 1966. At the age of 18, Tad enlisted in the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He was proud to be a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Five months after he returned from active duty he met his lifelong partner Linda Blair. They were married in August of the same year, 1971. He worked for Canteen, Golden Valley Packers, Gate City Steel, and was a long-haul trucker for Doug Andrus for 25 years. Tad and Linda resided in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Shelley, and St. Anthony. Tad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and above all spending time with his family. He was always willing to help anyone in need out. Tad is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; a son, Chad Parmer; two daughters, DaDree (Brandon) Vining of St Anthony, Tammie (Chad) Larson of Teton; 3 brothers Jerry, Jeff, and Kal; 4 sisters Joy Freeman, Dora Barrie, Polly White, and Vonda Henderson, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Tad was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Helen; brothers Jim and Teddy; sisters Gay Dawn and Pennie. Funeral is under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 4th North, St. Anthony and prior to services 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center. With a graveside following at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The services will be broadcast live online. To access the services go to www.eckersellfuneralhome.com open up Tad's obituary and the link will be available. Tad 8/31/1948 - 10/18/2021Michael Parmer