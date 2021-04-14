James (Jim) Adrian Parra III, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away of natural causes at his home on April 6, 2021. He was born on Sept. 15, 1943 in Hollister, California to parents Isabel Paredes and James Adrian Parra Jr. Jim grew up in San Diego California. In elementary school, he began studying martial arts, and he was active in martial arts all his life. In high school Jim was a star athlete, excelling in baseball, track and football. Immediately out of high school, he went to culinary arts school and owned his own restaurant while still in his 20s. In 1963, he married Barbara Guillory in San Diego, California. To this union were born Tamara and James. After selling his restaurant, Jim accepted a position with General Dynamics and worked there for 22 years. In 2000, he moved to Idaho Falls and continued in the restaurant industry, working at the Snakebite. Then he worked as a general handyman. Jim loved fishing and could frequently be seen fishing near the Johns Hole Bridge. In 2010, Jim joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member for the rest of his life. He served as a primary teacher and as the building cleaning coordinator for many years. Jim was a protector of the weak and would help anyone in need. He was well liked by everyone he knew. He had a good and kind heart. He will be missed very much. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his children Tamara (Tony) Laureti, and James Adrian Parra IV; siblings Patricia McBride, Conny Carson, Joanne Buckley, Michael Bailey, John Paruleski, and Nicholas Paruleski; grandchildren Brendan, Blake, and Breanna Laureti; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. James (Jim) 9/15/1943 - 4/6/2021Adrian Parra lll