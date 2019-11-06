Naomi Nanette Parret died on October 30, 2019, of natural causes. She was born on July 29, 1968, in Barstow, California, to Bernard C. Parret and Lolita Mariano. After the divorce of her parents, Naomi and older sister PJ spent their early years on Guam with their maternal grandparents Antonio and Felipa, their uncle Tony and their "aunti" Nita. Naomi was the favorite of her grandpa and he loved to spoil her. Lolita and the girls moved stateside and ended up in Idaho Falls in the late 1970's. The Idaho climate was quite a shock to their systems. Naomi attended Dora Erickson Elementary, Clair E. Gale Jr. High and she graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Naomi enrolled at Idaho State University and obtained a Bachelors Degree in Sociology. She made many friends during her school years and kept in touch with many in the decades since. After completing her degree, Naomi went to work in the Boise area for Micron Technologies but ended up coming back to Idaho Falls to be closer to her family. Naomi found several jobs in the Idaho Falls area but her most rewarding position was at White Pines Charter School. She was a paraprofessional who supported teachers and students. It was at WPCS that Naomi felt a sense of purpose and community. Naomi loved her family very much. She shared her affection easily with her niece, Sarah and nephew, Matthew. That affection increased when she became a great-aunt to their children. Naomi was quite creative. She loved to make beaded jewelry. In addition to the usual necklace or bracelet, Naomi also made beautiful rosary beads. She also enjoyed making handmade cards for special occasions. Her wallet was full of return address labels and postage stamps ready for her to send a sweet note to brighten someone's day. Naomi is survived by her parents, Lolita and Colin Groves of Mangilao, Guam and Bernard and Gloria Parret of Murrieta, CA; her four sisters, PJ (Scott) Stevens of Idaho Falls, ID, Octavia (Thomas) DuFour of Lake Elsinore, CA, Britannia (John) Scruggs of Murrieta, CA, Sissy Moore of Colorado Springs, CO; her uncle, Anthony (Josephine) Mariano of Mangilao, Guam, and her aunt Anita (Di Works) Mariano of Hollywood, FL; numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and her faithful companions, Sami the dog and Downy the cat. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Antonio and Felipa Mariano, her paternal grandparents, Bernard and June Parret and her infant brother, Ray Thomas Sobieski. Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Deacon Tom Middleton officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made to the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. Idaho Falls, ID 83402, in Naomi's name. The family has invited comments on Naomi's Facebook page. Those kind words and shared memories are helping us through this sad time. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Naomi 7/29/1968 - 10/30/2019Parret