Edward William Parsons Jr., 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Edward was born May 24, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to Edward William Parsons Sr. and Catherine Mary Cullen Parsons. He grew up in Kingston, Pennsylvania, graduating from Kingston High School in 1955. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959, honorably discharged at the rank of E-4, Sonar Operator Third Class. After serving, he attended Pennsylvania State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Edward married Dolores B. Weiss Parsons in 1961. Dolores gave birth to their son, Edward Parsons III on April 1, 1962. Unfortunately, Dolores developed cancer, and died in April 1970. On April 26, 1987, Edward married Lanae Lee Parsons of Idaho Falls, Idaho where Edward and Lanae made their home, spending 34 years together. Their home was a gathering point for generations of children and grandchildren over the years, who traveled from all over the country to visit. Their beautiful backyard and home was host to many memorable gatherings and barbeques. Professionally, Edward spent his career working in the area of design and installation of industrial materials handling equipment including rotary kilns and dryers, hoppers, conveyors and similar equipment. This work took him to many locations around the country and internationally including remote areas of South America and Mexico. He worked for national and international companies in this field including Harris-Muff, Jervis B Webb, Vulcan Iron Works, and EG&G. In 1985, he became involved in several radiological waste handling and fire protection pilot projects as a mechanical engineer at the Idaho Engineering Laboratory (INEL), and settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 2006 he left the INEL, opening his own consulting business KLNS ETC which he operated until retirement. Edward was known by all who knew him as a caring man of high integrity. He was also really known for his wit and humor.King of the puns, he brought a smile to almost everyone who met him. He loved joking around with kids and grandkids, and always seemed to have a riddle or neat trick to make you think. He took his work seriously, but always remained humble and grounded. He taught us to be independent, to work hard, have a plan, to be generous and care for others.He always had time to listen, give his best advice, and helped us when we really needed it. He was there for all of us in the best and worst times of life. Plainly, he was our rock, and a source of love, stability and humor in life that will be sorely missed. We love you. God bless and rest in peace. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Lee Parsons of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Edward Parsons (Karen), Marcus Porter (Patricia), Glenn Porter (Sherri), and Shane Parsons; daughters, Terri Snarr and Tamara Davis (Joe); nephew, Patrick Moran (Angela); and through immediate and extended family, 17grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marylou Cullen Moran Coulter; and first wife, Dolores. Per his wishes, Edward is to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for May near the time of his birthday with Military Honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Edward 5/24/1937 - 12/25/2021Parsons Jr.
