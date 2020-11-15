Parsons Terry Parsons William "Terry" Parsons, 73, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19 and other health issues. Terry was born on March 6, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He grew up to serve two tours in the Vietnam War. He served with honors and loved his country deeply. He was a diesel mechanic and drove heavy equipment and moved the portable asphalt plant while helping build Highway 1 in Vietnam from 1966-1969. When he came home, he resumed working for his father at Parsons Tile Company. Terry met Karla when the Teton Dam flooded, in June of 1976. On April 18, 1977, Terry married Karla M. Kunz in a civil ceremony in Blackfoot Idaho. They made their home in Blackfoot until 1995. They were later sealed in the LDS Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in September 18, 1983. Terry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many calling, as Elder Quorum Presidency, Young Men's Presidency, Sunday School teacher and Primary. He loved to home teach and when his health declined he worked on his family history and indexing until he had his eye surgery. Terry was a great example of a loving, caring individual, and loved to help anyone in need to the end. Terry loved to invent. He enjoyed working with metal, tile, concrete, and wood. He loved to experiment with solar power. His last days were spent with research in building a solar power system for his home. He was a great thinker, and when asked to help solve a problem, he had to think the problem through before he would answer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Everyone he talked to became his friend. In his last years, he was known as Santa Claus to his family and friends. The doctors and nurses that took care of him said he looked and acted sweet like Santa. As his family members, and knowing our father was a great patriot of his country, we feel it was fitting that he chose to go on Veterans Day 11/11/2020. We love you Papa! We also wish to express our gratitude to the EIRMC Intensive Care Unit and Covid-19 Unit doctors, nurses, and hospice for their wonderful care of our sweet Santa. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Karla Kunz Parsons of Idaho Falls; sons, Brian "Scott" Parsons of Elko, NV, William Ray Wilson Jr. of Kansas City, MO; Adrian "Rex" and wife Jennifer Parsons of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kiley J Wilson Godfrey and husband Troy Godfrey of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, and 4 great-grandchildren, all of Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Jane Marlow Parsons Baker; sister, Marilyn Petersen of Blackfoot, ID; and brother, Pat Parsons of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his father, Rex A. Parsons; and brother, Richard Parsons. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the New Sweden Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11:30-12:30 p.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.