On May 4th, 1988, Dane Alan Partridge was born as the youngest of five children to Dennis and Terri (Hepworth) Partridge in Landstuhl, Germany and later relocated back to the United States. At the age of 12, Dane moved to Rexburg, Idaho with his mother and siblings where he attended Madison Middle School. In high school, Dane attended Madison High School in Rexburg and graduated in 2006 from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. Dane joined the army and shortly later was deployed to Iraq where he fought valiantly in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 - 2009. In April 2022, Dane returned to the battlefield as a volunteer soldier with the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (ILDU). On October 3rd Dane and his men were ambushed where he received severe wounds and on October 11th, 2022, Dane passed away while on life support in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Our hearts ache from the pain, but feel peace that Dane was able to find purpose and meaning in serving those around him at a level that many of us could never fully understand. Giving the ultimate sacrifice and laying down his life for others was never a second thought; it was just part of Dane's character. Dane is survived by his wife, Alexia Partridge, and his children Omen (Foster), Vaidalynne (Mason), Emily Partridge, Janette Partridge, and Hazel Partridge; his father and step-mother, Dennis and Paula (Ritchey) Partridge; his mother and step-father Terri and Jarom Hepworth; his siblings Wayne (Melissa) Partridge, Shaun (Eliza) Partridge, Shannielle (Ruffin) Baird, Jennifer (Sheldon) Corry, and step-siblings Dan (Lacey) Burroughs, Heather Burroughs, Shawn (Bonnie) Hepworth, Dub (Krista) Hepworth, Amber (Jared) Anderson, Lottie (Greg) Klingler, and Tara (Tim) Strong; as well as his grandmother, Jennie Call Partridge, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. Private services will be held once Dane has returned to the country. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com Dane 5/4/1988 - 10/11/2022Partridge
