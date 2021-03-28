On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Colonel John William Passey passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Donna Passey, his five children Bruce Passey, Emily Horsley (Rick Horsley), Kevin Passey (Julie Passey), Jacob Passey (Stacie Passey), and Julie Passey. John also leaves four beautiful grand-daughters Haley Horsley, Raquel Passey, Tessa Horsley, Marissa Passey and 6 grand-sons Ethan Horsley, Tyler Passey, Collin Horsley, Grant Horsley, Jayce Passey and Jonathan Passey. John was born November 25, 1944 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Jean Hoge Passey and Melvin Smith Passey. He was raised with his sister Ann Barton in Ashton Idaho, along the banks of the Snake River at the distant foot of his beloved Teton mountain range. He attended North Fremont High School where he excelled in many sports including football, basketball, and track and field. After graduating from high school, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toronto Canada Mission. He attended Rick's college and graduated from Brigham Young University with his undergraduate degree. Go Cougars! He later received a master's degree in counseling from Ball State. While in school he met and married his wife of almost 51 years, Donna Bea Bruce. John and Donna were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on May 23, 1970. In 1969 John entered into military service. He served in the United States Air Force for 33 years. He and his family were stationed in many states and countries throughout his career. He retired as a colonel in 2002. He then took a job with the TSA and Department of Energy in Idaho Falls where he was employed for 9 years. All who were privileged to do business with him over the years knew him as an honest and hard worker, dependable in every way. After retiring in 2011 he and his wife settled in South Jordan Utah. John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including early morning seminary teacher, scout master, and bishop. He and Donna served a mission at the Boston Massachusetts temple from 2016- 2017. He was a dedicated student of scripture and laid a foundation of gospel learning and living in his home. John was an avid runner and was frequently seen on his lunch breaks fitting in a workout. He especially loved running in the heat. He was active and athletic throughout his life, impressing his grandchildren with clap pushups and other feats of strength. John was a loving, loyal, hard-working husband, father, brother, son and friend. We will miss his presence in this life but are grateful for the knowledge that we will see him again hereafter. John's family wishes to thank all of those who have expressed condolences and love at this time. We also express gratitude for those who have helped to care for John during his illness. Funeral services were held on Thursday March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT 84065. Services can be viewed remotely at www.jenkins-soffe.com by clicking on the link at the top of his obituary. John 11/25/1944 - 3/14/2021William Passey