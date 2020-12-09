Louene Patz Lillian Patz Louene Lillian Patz, age 89, a resident of Colville, WA passed away on December 3, 2020 in Colville, WA at her home. She was born on Aug. 7, 1931 in Moreland, ID the daughter of Vearl and Ulilla (Jacobson) Ostberg. Louene was raised in Moreland, ID where she attended school within the walls of the Moreland School House that held all grades. She moved to Blackfoot, ID when she was 15 & graduated from High School there in 1949. Louene moved to Pocatello, ID where she attended College & graduated as a Cosmetologist. In 1951, she married Lowell Patz and then began a family while in Pocatello with the birth of their daughter, LaVelle. Lowell and Louene then moved their young family to Long Beach, CA in the fall of 1954. Their family continued to grow with the addition of their son, Douglas. Louene enjoyed her role as a homemaker, but always maintained her Cosmetology license so that she could work when the opportunities were presented. When her children were grown, she went back to College, earned an AA Degree & her Teaching Credential. She taught Cosmetology at Fullerton State College for a number of years. Once her daughter & family moved to Colville, Louene often came & stayed for extended periods of time with them. In 1992, Louene and Lowell purchased a home in Colville where Louene has resided since. Louene was called to serve actively within her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints faith in her mid 30's. She continued to serve through the years as she was able She was strong in will and carried a great passion for her beliefs. She began a gradual decline in memory and health which her family responded to and offered care for many years. Louene was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell in 2006; her son Douglas Patz on April 19, 2015 and a granddaughter, Crystal in June of 2018. She is survived by her daughter: LaVelle Johansen (Steven) of Spokane, WA; Grandchildren, Tammi Evans (Mike), Charise Johansen, Tabitha Lam (David), Jared Johansen, Janece Johansen, Traci Godoy and Jason Patz; 2 Brothers, Verdus Ostberg (Carol) of Blackfoot, ID, Don Ostberg (Jeanne) of Moreland, ID; Sister, Joyce Ostberg of Blackfoot, ID, 17 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Louene was laid to rest beside her husband, Lowell at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, WA on December 8, 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one's choice. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
+1