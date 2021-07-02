Renae Ottley Paxman passed away on June 29, 2021. Renae was born on Sept 15, 1931, in Carlin, NV to Leonard Peter and Ivy Taylor Ottley. She grew up in Nevada with her two sisters: Maxine and Ruth. She graduated from Carlin High School. She attended BYU and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. It was at the "Y " she met the love of her life -- Gary Paxman. They were married on Nov.10, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Renae and Gary settled in Idaho Falls and had 4 daughters: Patrice, Paulynn, Penny, and Pamela Kay. Renae loved being a mom and spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. After graduating from college, Renae taught third grade in Nevada. When she and Gary settled in Idaho Falls, they ran Paxman's Drive, an iconic restaurant and favorite hangout, for many years. She also later worked at ZCMI as the manager of the China department, and Medical Mart as a billing specialist before retiring to care for Gary. Renae was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Relief Society and Primary for many years. She was an avid reader who loved mystery novels, as well as working in her beautiful rose garden. She was a talented cook and shared delicious meals with friends and family. Her life was always focused on family and serving others. She attended every ball game, concert, and dance recital of her children and grandchildren, and was very vocal in cheering for them. Being with her family is what brought her the most joy. She is survived by daughters: Patrice (Peter) Demitropoulos of Idaho Falls, Paulynn (Todd) Simmons of Terreton, Penny (Mark) Peterson of Idaho Falls, and Pamela Kay (Mark) Gustin of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: Brook, Tyler, Dustin, Lyndsie, Kelsey, Kolby, Nicholas, Tanner, Kylee, Chase, Cooper, Crew, Gracie, Gabe, and Garrison; and 33 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Latimer Paxman; sisters: Maxine Humphries and Ruth Wright; and parents: Leonard and Ivy Ottley. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 6th at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Renae 9/15/1931 - 6/29/2021Ottley Paxman
