Karen L. Payne of Idaho Falls, loving wife and mother, died on March 11, 2021, from leukemia. Karen was born October 23, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Dale LaVon and Margaret Leone Lee. Karen grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls where she graduated in 1955. She attended Utah State where she joined the Chi Omega sorority. One year later, she joined her beloved fiancée at the University of Idaho. She married Edward Payne on August 30, 1957, then they moved across the country where Ed attended dental school. She was a young, military wife working as a secretary while the couple lived in Louisville, Kentucky, and later Fort Riley, Kansas as their family expanded with two sons. Following her husband's graduation from dental school, the family moved back to Idaho Falls in 1963 where they welcomed two daughters. Karen was an excellent homemaker and assistant to her husband's dental practice. She helped in the children's classrooms and later was employed by School District 91. Upon her retirement, she and Ed built a cabin in Island Park where they enjoyed the great outdoors. She was an accomplished baker, bridge player, and friend to all. She enjoyed many card games and puzzles with friends and family. Karen could be found cheering in the bleachers at many sporting events as her children and grandchildren all played sports through high school, college, and recreationally. A majority of her travels usually included a sporting event. She was an active member of PEO and Homemakers. She was a volunteer docent at the Idaho Falls museum for many years. Surviving Karen is her husband of 63 years, Ed of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sons: Bret Payne of Idaho Falls and Jeff Payne (Marilou Veloso) of Oceano, California; and her daughters: Jana Long of Coeur d'Alene and Marci (Mike) Morrison of Idaho Falls; eight grandchildren: Rebecca, Brittney, and Torrey Long; Nicole and Kristin Morrison; along with Courtney, Hannah and Zachary Payne. Karen is also survived by her extended family including Gene (Barbara) Payne of San Diego, Sue (Paul) Whitted of Meridian, and Elaine (Chris) Richards of Camano Island, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Joseph Redge Lee and Gary Lee. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for research directed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, PEO, and First Presbyterian Church for their care and support during her final days. She followed the NCAA men's tournament every year and I know she is cheering on the Zags to take the championship! She requested that no service be held, but that family and friends gather during the summer months. She never enjoyed the spotlight, but always placed a priority on staying connected to loved ones. Condolences can be sent through Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls who has been entrusted with her cremation. The family will hold a private service for her inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Karen 10/23/1937 - 3/11/2021L. Payne
+1