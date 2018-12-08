Virgil Gene Payton, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 5, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gene was born August 23, 1940, in Emmett, Idaho, to Virgil Payton and Rosella Bucklin Payton. He grew up and attended schools in Emmett and graduated from Emmett High School. He also attended barber school at the Idaho Barber College in Boise. On August 25, 1962, he married Renee Wheeler in Ririe, Idaho. To this union were born five children, Mary, Patty, Terry, Janice and Brian. Gene and Renee made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gene worked as a barber for fifty years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and laughing with his grandchildren. He had many friends. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Renee Payton of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Mary Laree (G. Ken) Kenworthy of Kuna, ID; daughter, Patricia "Patty" Joy Payton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Terry Gene (Debbie) Payton of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Janice Renee Payton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brian Keith (Jessica) Payton of Idaho Falls, ID; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Payton, granddaughter, Madelyn Payton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Idaho Falls Sage View Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, with Bishop David Hammond officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge and Monday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gene 8/23/1940 - 12/5/2018Payton