Thomas Gene Pearce, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 27, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Gene was born December 7, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Joseph Pearce and Kathleen Mavoureen Wilson Pearce. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1965, and enlisted in the United States Army February 23, 1966. He was honorably discharged February 23, 1969. After leaving the Army he worked for Old Faithful Beverage Co. briefly before going to work for Idahoan Foods, where he retired. On June 30, 1968, he married Christina Marie Wheeler in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their first son, Brandon D. Pearce, was born in 1976. Their daughter, Tiffany Dawn Pearce was born November 16, 1978. She passed away February 28, 1979. Their second son, Justin J. Pearce, was born May 19, 1981. He passed away February 9, 1988. Gene and Christina were later divorced. His hobbies included fishing, bowling, and playing cards. The hobby he enjoyed the most was bowling, and he shared his passion for bowling with his son, Brandon. He started Brandon bowling at age four and the two of them bowled in local and state competitions until Gene had a heart attack in 1997. He was unable to bowl after 1997, but he came to watch Brandon bowl frequently in leagues and tournaments. He always carried a notebook and pen to write down every game Brandon bowled. He was very proud of his son's bowling talent. Brandon and Gene won the Idaho Falls City Tournament in 1996. It was an accomplishment the two of them were very happy to share together. Gene had a career high game of 289 and a season high average of 206. Gene is survived by his brother, Melvin Lamarr Pearce of Ocala, FL; his son Brandon D. Pearce of Idaho Falls, ID; and his ex-wife Christina Marie Pearce. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin Joseph Pearce and Kathleen Mavoureen Wilson, his daughter Tiffany Dawn Pearce, and his son Justin J. Pearce. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Thomas 12/7/1946 - 5/27/2021Gene Pearce
