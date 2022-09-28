Alan BRENT Pearson passed away peacefully at his home in Arco, Idaho on September 25, 2022. He was born January 21, 1942 in Moore, Idaho to Marion R. and Marion E. Pearson and greeted at home by two older brothers, then later two more brothers and a sister were added to the family. Most of his growing up years were spent on the family farm west of Moore where he learned the value of hard work. Brent attended elementary school at the Moore School and then attended Butte High School in Arco, graduating in 1960. He attended Utah State University for a short time before being called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the French East Mission. He learned to speak French and loved the people and the language. After all these years, he could still speak the language fluently. He married his high school sweetheart, Gwen Cook, in 1964. Gwen passed away in 1966 of acute leukemia. Brent worked at the INL as a Radiological Control Technician for many years, then taught Radiation Safety until he retired in 2006. In 1967, Brent married Josie Paulus in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 55 years. They were blessed with two children, son Kevin and daughter Gina. He loved camping and fishing with his family at favorite spots in the local mountains and near Redfish Lake. He taught himself how to flyfish when he was in his early 60s, then decided he needed to learn how to tie his own flies. His attention to detail made this hobby very enjoyable. He was active in community affairs serving on the hospital board and the airport board and as an EMT for 30 years where he served as the unit president for 13 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings. His favorite and last calling was as the Webelos leader. He also served as a temple officiator in the Idaho Falls temple. Brent loved to fly. He earned his pilots license in 1968 and later earned his instructors rating and taught many people in the valley how to fly an airplane. Three of his students have been airline pilots and one of his students flew military fighter jets. After retirement, Brent and Josie enjoyed traveling around the country and took trips back to France where he was able to reacquaint himself with people he had known while on his mission. They also took many cruises to different parts of the world. He was very good at planning the trips and taking care of all the little details. At about this same time, he became employed by Hawker Funeral Home. He enjoyed working for Perry Hawker and getting acquainted with the wonderful staff and families employed there. He is survived by his wife, Josie, of Arco; his son Kevin Pearson (Cheri) of Moore, daughter Gina Pearson (Vern) of Kuna, brothers Ronald Pearson (Stella) of Moore, Lin Pearson (Arlene) of Moore, Rion Pearson (Barbara) of Shelley, sister Bonnie Flory (Mike) of Moore, sister-in-law Barbara Pearson of Idaho Falls, seven grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion R. and Marion E. Pearson, first wife Gwen, brother Vernon Pearson, sister-in-law Sharon Pearson, and brother-in-law Steve Dahle. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Arco located on County Road at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Arco, located on Sunset Drive, across from Diers. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Alan 1/21/1942 - 9/25/2022Brent Pearson
