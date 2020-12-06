Stephen Lamar Peebles was born to Stephen and Eldora Hinshaw Peebles on May 10,1933 at home in Council, Idaho. Steve was raised as an only child but had cousins that stayed and attended school with him. His early education was in Council and Cottonwood (a one room school teaching grades one through eight). Steve attended high school in Council where he was student body president his senior year and graduated in 1951. He enrolled in college at the University of Idaho, in Moscow, Idaho. While at college he enrolled in the AFROTC, rodeo club, Alpha Zeta Honorary, and drill team. He graduated with a Business degree in Animal Husbandry in 1955. Steve also served as a second lieutenant commissioned officer in the United States Air Force and served as a jet pilot instructor with stations in Texas, Arizona, and Alabama. In 1957 he married his college sweetheart, Myrna L. Shaver. He spent a year in Texas before returning to Council to ranch. His first son Darwin was born in 1958 as he worked ranching and also worked as a laboratory tech in the local hospital while Myrna taught school. During the next four years Steve lost his loving father, Todd was born, he purchased another ranch, and he filled in as a temporary county agent of Adams County. When the opportunity presented itself for permanent employment as a county agent in Clark County, Dubois, Idaho, Steve and Myrna rented their ranch and moved to Dubois where two more sons were born, Wayne and Jared. After seven years their family moved to Fremont county as a Livestock Agent for Fremont and Madison counties. Thirteen years were enjoyed working with the livestock producers and the people of that office. In 1982 Steve moved back to Clark County and worked at the United States sheep examiner station as a part-time agent and was also an employee of the USSES. After five years he transferred back to St. Anthony to work as the county agent for Fremont county. He worked there for eight years before retiring in 1996. During Steve's life he was involved in the 60-year member Lions Club, the American Society of Ranch Management, the county agent association, the Cattlemen's association, the Wool grower's association and other groups where he earned many awards but more importantly made many fond memories and friendships. After retirement Myrna and Steve enjoyed friends, relatives, and hobbies. Restoring tractors, horseback rides, welding projects, and church actives with the Presbyterian church in St. Anthony. Steve's greatest enjoyment came from helping people, solving problems, and working with the 4H youth of Eastern Idaho. The annual 4H horse camp of Alpine and the 4H camp was and still is one of his greatest projects that many youth and adults enjoy every year. Steve is survived by his four sons: Darwin (Valerie) Peebles, Todd Peebles, Wayne Peebles, and Jared Peebles. Steve and Myrna have ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Myrna L. Shaver Peebles, and his Father Stephen Peebles and Mother Eldora Hinshaw Peebles. Due to Covid, the memorial service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Steve 5/10/1933 - 11/22/2020Peebles