Roy Pena, 46, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Teton Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center on Feb. 15, 2020. Roy was born on Mar. 28, 1973 to Eluterio Pena Jr. and Jesusa Nieto Pena in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1992 where he was the State Champion Wrestler and was a member of St. Paul II Catholic Community since Baptism. Roy was a food coinsure and the friendliest most sociable person with everyone he would meet. He would give the shirt off his back even when he was sick. He was avid sports fan and closely followed the Broncos and Colts especially Peyton Manning. Roy is survived by his parents Jesusa Nieto and Eluterio Pena Jr., daughter Seqcora (Steven) Robertshaw, son Duncan Taylor, sisters Norma (Porfirio) Guerrero and Liza (Armando) Juarez, brothers David Pena and Ruben Pena, his nieces, nephews and his beloved pet Baby. He was preceded in death by grandparents Luis and Jesusa Nieto, Dionicia and Eluterio Pena. Rosary will be held Sun., Feb. 23 at 6:30 PM with visitation at 6 PM and following Rosary at Buck-Miller-Hann Funeral Home. Catholic Mass will be Mon., Feb. 24 at 12 PM (noon) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers please contribute to Roy's go fund me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-roy-pena Roy 3/28/1973 - 2/15/2020Pena
