Robin Annette Pence, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. Robin was born October 16, 1956, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Leland H and Frances L Goforth Bird. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated in 1974. On March 3, 1979, she married Bruce Pence in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Robin and Bruce made their home in Idaho Falls where Robin worked at the school district delivering lunches. She also worked custodian for the assessor's office and bar tended at several bars in town. Robin was very creative. She enjoyed crafts, painting, and drawing. She loved riding motorcycles and playing pool. Robin is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Pence of Idaho Falls, ID; children Ron (Christy) Pence of Idaho Falls, ID, Amy Pence of Idaho Falls, ID, and Thomas Pence of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Russell (Tammy) Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Zerric, Jordan, Kiyah, and Rhemy; and aunt, Lois Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jennifer Milsap, and many friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Teton Post Acute Care Center for taking good care of her and putting up with her. A gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robin 10/16/1956 - 1/30/2022Annette Pence