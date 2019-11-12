Lawrence Dennis Pendlebury, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dennis was born October 8, 1948, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to James Albert Pendlebury and Mary Andrews McIntosh Pendlebury. He grew up in several places including Blackfoot, Idaho; Cobalt, Idaho; Orange County, California; Anchorage, Alaska, and several others. He graduated from high school in Long Beach, California, and went on to achieve his bachelor's degree in business at Idaho State University. In 1977, Dennis married Denise Dinkel; they later divorced. Dennis lived the bulk of his life in Denver, Colorado, and worked as a retail manager for Autoclor. He then retired to Idaho Falls. He enjoyed life with his family and was a caretaker of numerous pets. Dennis is survived by his brother, John (Shirley) Pendlebury, of Idaho Falls, ID, and fifteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering will be held from 4 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15th at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 10/8/1948 - 11/8/2019Pendlebury