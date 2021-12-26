Angelina Maldonado Perez, 65 of Rigby Idaho, passed away December 22, 2021, at her home from complications from Parkinson's. She was under the care of her loving family and Alliance Home Health and Hospice. She was born March 25th, 1956, in Mesa de Amula, Mexico to Ventura and Guadalupe Maldonado. Angelina was a superwomen, a fantastic mother, grandmother, cook and an inspiration to her family. She raised six children while her husband Greg worked and farmed. Some of her favorite things to do were garden, crochet, cross-stitch and cook. She especially loved spending time with her 6 grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Lupe, Asuncion, Rosa, Cecil, Greg (Hannah) Perez, and Rita (Rhett) Burke. As well as her six grandchildren, Gabriella, Riker, Kayden, Enzo, Greggory and Dawson. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Angelina 3/25/1956 - 12/22/2021Perez