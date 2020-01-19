Gregory Padilla Perez, 90, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on January 15, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Alliance Home Health and Hospice. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, followed by a viewing with the family. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 9th & Lee, on Monday, January, 20, 2020, followed by a Graveside Service at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Angelina Perez; children, Guadalupe Perez, Rita (Rhett) Burke, Asuncion Perez, Gregorio (Hannah) Perez, Rosa Perez, and Cecilio Perez; and his grandchildren, Gabriella, Riker, Kayden, Enzo, Greggory, and soon to be, Dawson; as well as many siblings. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gregory 6/10/1929 - 1/15/2020Padilla Perez