Duane Elton Perry, 81, of Ammon, passed away February 1, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Duane was born February 12, 1940, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Harley George Perry and Lillian Eliza Howson Perry. He grew up and attended schools in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School. He also attended Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelor of Music Education, and Idaho State University where he earned his Masters Degree in Education. On September 10, 1964, he married his eternal sweetheart, Sharon Miner, in the Los Angeles, California Temple. Duane and Sharon made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Duane worked as a band teacher for Bonneville School District 93. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a bishopric member, and served on the High Council. He was a master gardener and could make anything grow. He taught band in Bonneville School District 93 for 41 years. Duane is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Perry of Ammon, ID; daughters, Charron Diana Barney, Krystl Michelle March, Meggan Marie Dunbar, Tia Beth Peterson, Shayla Jo Attebury; sons, Joshua Ross Perry, David Elton Perry, Dwight Dale Perry; and twenty four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Dallin John Perry. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Ammon 10th Ward, 3000 Central Avenue, Ammon, Idaho, with Bishop Greg Johnson officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live on Duane's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Duane 2/12/1940 - 2/1/2022Elton Perry