Lavonna Spaulding Perry, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 10, 2018 from complications of pneumonia. Lavonna was born March 19, 1931, in Independence, Madison County, Idaho, to Earl Eli Spaulding and Gladys Vie Thomason Spaulding. She attended schools in the Ririe area and graduated from Ririe High School. She also attended several colleges, including Ricks College, and received her Bachelor's Degree at San Jose State University. She married Olney Robert "Bob" Perry in 1950 and lived primarily in Seattle, California, New York and Idaho Falls. Bob and Lavonna served two LDS church missions in New York, New York and San Antonio, Texas. Lavonna enjoyed learning, traveling and serving others. She was very well educated in nutrition and alternative medicine. She was musically talented and very artistic in painting, drawing and interior decorating. She and Bob hiked extensively, especially in the Teton Mountains. Lavonna loved ballroom dancing and taught at a studio in Seattle in her early marriage. She was an excellent mother and wife. Lavonna is survived by her husband, Bob Perry of Idaho Falls, ID; two daughters, Darla (Max) Howell of Idaho Falls, and Cydney (Tom) Wenzel of Boise, ID; three brothers, Vance Spaulding of Idaho Falls, ID, Brent (Rilla) Spaulding of Rigby, ID, Errol (Sharen) Spaulding of Ririe, ID; sister, Charlamae Jacobson of Rigby, ID; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Blair Spaulding, Rosalee Wornek, and Ray Spaulding; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Wenzel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at the Idaho Falls Taylor Crossing Ward (2040 Brentwood Drive). The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lavonna 3/19/1931 - 12/10/2018Perry