Lisa Kay Perry, 50, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lisa was born May 8, 1969, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Terrell D. Perry and Anita Blackburn Perry. She grew up on a farm near Ashton with lots of animals, and graduated from North Fremont High School. Lisa made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She loved people and was very outgoing. She made a friend out of everyone she met and made many lasting friendships. She had a green thumb and was always walking barefoot in her garden. She grew the most beautiful flowers. She enjoyed playing pool, loved spoiling her granddaughter, camping, and loved to laugh. Lisa is survived by her parents, Anita Perry and Terrell D. Perry of Ashton, ID; daughters, Ashley (Brandon) Stroud of Iona, ID, and Kelsie Curr of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Jill Marie (David) Larson of Idaho Falls, ID; her grandmother, Ruth Blackburn; one granddaughter, Aspen Stroud; and her dog, Cash. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Howard and Ruby Perry, grandfather, John Blackburn, and her long-time love, Bryce Curr. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Eagles Lodge, 635 Hemmert Drive. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 5/8/1969 - 8/8/2019Perry