Henry Martin Petersen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on October 17, 2020, from heart failure with his loving wife, Shirley, by his side. Henry was born February 10, 1930, to Ernest Henry and Metta Marie Petersen in Idaho Falls. Hank, as everyone called him, attended York grade school and St. John Lutheran Parochial school. At the age of 15, he left school because he was needed on the farm to work with his dad. Hank married Shirley Ann Reed on November 24, 1957, and they had four sons. Hank and his dad farmed together until Hank's younger brother, Walt, returned from the Army, and together, the brothers formed Petersen Brothers' Farm in 1961. Along with raising their families on the farm, they raised potatoes, hay and grain. Hank retired from farming at the age of 55. Hank and Shirley lived out their faith as active members of St. John Lutheran church. When the Arco Highway was widened in 1993, and their home, barn, and out buildings had to be moved off the property, Hank and Shirley moved to a beautiful log cabin on the great feeder canal outside Rigby. Hank and Shirley then became active members of Crown of Life Lutheran in Rigby. In retirement, they spent much time in their camper traveling and fishing. They also traveled to Germany where they spent time with extended family in the towns where Hank's mother and father were born and raised. They enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their cabin home which was beautiful in the summer and magical in winter, especially at Christmas. Hank and Shirley also loved spending winters at their second home in St. George, Utah, for 15 years golfing and exploring in their Jeep. Hank loved working on old cars and fully restored a 1936 Packard 120 Convertible Coupe and a 1929 Ford Model A Woody Station Wagon. He could fix anything and often joked that he could "jerry rig" it his way. He was always teasing and joking around to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. He could work a crowd with his charm and Shirley always said he could have been a politician. He was often referred to by Shirley as "you sweet man." Hank was a great example to his children and grandchildren and leaves behind a legacy of quiet faith instilled in his family. In 2018, Hank was placed on hospice at Turtle & Crane and given just weeks to live. After only 6 weeks on hospice, he beat the odds and became a living miracle. He and Shirley moved into Fairwinds in Idaho Falls in 2019 and enjoyed making it their new home, enjoying each and every day as a gift and a blessing. They once again made St. John Lutheran church their church home, coming full circle. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Metta Petersen; his sister, Anna Griffel; and his brother, Walter Petersen. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 62 years; his four sons, Mark (Judi) Petersen of Idaho Falls, Don (Fran) Petersen of Prosser WA, Paul (Karen) Petersen of Idaho Falls, and Jeff (Kellie) Petersen of Idaho Falls. Hank and Shirley have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren so far. Hank's celebration of life service will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 290 7th Street in Idaho Falls, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the New Sweden Cemetery at 3500 West 33rd South in Idaho Falls immediately following the service. Due to Covid-19, the service will be held for family only. Friends will be greatly missed, but we appreciate your understanding to keep everyone safe and healthy. The celebration of life service will be recorded and available to view at www.StJohnMinistries.net. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a contribution to the Idaho Falls Food Basket, 245 N. Placer Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Henry 2/10/1930 - 10/17/2020Martin "Hank" Petersen
