Virlow "Kay" Petersen, 86, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 9, 2020, at his home. Kay was born February 23, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Virlow Clayton Petersen and Sarah Clarice Petersen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. On August 14, 1953, he married Nelda Monson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised three children: Roger, Kathy, and Craig. Kay worked as a Health Physicist for Idaho National Lab. He lived in Idaho Falls until 1995 and then relocated to Boise after retirement. Kay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed dancing, and also enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, and skiing. Kay is survived by his wife, Nelda Petersen of Boise, ID; children, Roger (Tracy) Petersen of Sandy, UT, Kathy Petersen of Boise, ID, and Craig Petersen of Glenwood Springs, CO; grandsons, Kellen (Kristina), Ryan (Jessica), and Coleman (Anne) Petersen; granddaughter, Sarah (Kellen) Whitworth; eight great-grandchildren; half sisters, Verla Valentine, and Mona Merz; and stepsisters, Judy Flackreil, and Sherry Hatch. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale Petersen and Garth Petersen; and sister, Colleen Moss. A gathering will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kay 2/23/1933 - 1/9/2020Petersen