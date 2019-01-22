Dr. Mark L. Petersen, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away from a heart attack on January 16, 2019, in Cancun, Mexico. He was a skilled and caring doctor, a humble and faithful disciple of Christ, and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be remembered for his passion for life and the kindness he showed to everyone who crossed his path. Mark was born on November 29, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lester James and Lola Archibald Petersen. He was the oldest of two boys and three girls. He attended Madison High School where he met his sweetheart, Christine Rigby. They were married for time and all eternity on June 24, 1977, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He graduated from Ricks College and continued on to UAG Medical School in Guadalajara, Mexico. After completing medical school and a specialty residency in anesthesia, Mark and his family moved to Idaho Falls in 1985. He practiced anesthesia and served as Medical Director of the Idaho Falls Surgical Center in a career that spanned over 25 years. He was active and served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was most recently the beloved Patriarch for the Ammon West Stake. Survivors include his wife, Christine; his son Brendan (Jana) Petersen of Twin Falls, Idaho; three daughters: Brittney (Dan) Murdock of Syracuse, Utah; Hailey (Bert) Wyatt of Middleton, Idaho; Ashley (Gary) Attebury of Royal Oaks, Michigan; brother David James (Patti) Petersen; sisters: Suzanne Petersen and Michelle (Addison) Sovine; his parents-in-law Harold L. and Vaudys Rigby; 14 grandchildren: Aubrey, Gavin, Jaydree, Logan, Chase, Alli, Carter, Blake, Trace, Tessa, Parker, Isac, Kinley, and Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester J. and Lola Archibald Petersen; infant sister, Mary. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Ammon West Stake Center, 2055 Coronado St., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Mark 11/29/1953 - 1/16/2019Petersen