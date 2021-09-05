Lyle Milton Peterslie, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 21, 2021, at his home at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Lyle was born September 14, 1927, in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota, to Otto Petersilie and Bertina Alice Olsen Petersilie. He attended school in the Sentinel Butte area. He was a member of the Lutheran church. He was known as a jack of all trades. He started out young as a ranch hand, worked for the railroad, and joined the Navy at age 17 during World War II, where he became a Seabee. He moved to Idaho after the war, and he became a car salesman. Later in his life, he was a heavy equipment operator for the Bureau of Land Management, a job which he loved until he retired in 1990. In January of 1947, Lyle married Norma Jean Holley, and they had daughter, Karen. They later divorced. In September of 1957, Lyle married M. Joan Smith Wood. They had four children, Colin, Bonnie, John, and Tina (Bertina). Joan passed away in May of 1995, and Lyle moved to Mesa, Arizona. Lyle married Audrey Van Ornum in February 1998. He loved Arizona and was sad to leave after Audrey passed away in 2012. He then moved to Eagle, Idaho, to live with his daughter, Tina, and her family. In 2017, he moved back to Idaho Falls to live at Lincoln Court. He was a past State Officer of the Jaycees, past Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, and past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #576. Throughout his life, Lyle loved to golf, fish, hunt, snowmobile, go bowling, and play pool. He also liked to travel in his 5th-wheel trailer. Lyle is survived by his sons, Colin (Barbara) Peterslie and John Peterslie, both of Idaho Falls; daughters, Bonnie (Doug) Marsing of Salmon, ID and Tina (Greg) Jones of Nampa, ID; stepsons, Rob (Janice) Wood of Idaho Falls and Jim Van Ornum of CA; stepdaughter, Debbie (Mike) McNeal of AZ; 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; wife, Audrey; his parents; all of his seven siblings; daughter, Karen (Kim) Radford; stepdaughter, Susan Sorensen; daughter-in-law, Pam (John) Peterslie; grandson, Thomas Wood; and one great grandchild. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side in Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lyle 9/14/1927 - 8/21/2021Milton Peterslie
