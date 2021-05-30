On May 21, 2021, Billie Lynn Peterson passed on from her mortal journey here on earth with her family at her side. Billie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all those who knew her. Billie was born to Naomi and James Floyd Lynn on August 20, 1943, in Amarillo, Texas. She was the youngest of three sisters. Graduating from Amarillo High School she began working as a nurses aid. Before long she moved to Boise, Idaho, where she received her teaching certificate. She accepted her first job in Leadore. Soon after moving to the area she fell in love with a local rancher, Donald Orion Peterson. They were married on May 22, 1964, in Salmon Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. She worked hand-in-hand with Donald raising sheep, cattle, hay and grain. Billie gave birth to four boys and one girl. The success and happiness of her children was the center of her life. The family moved to Dillon, Montana in 1986 where Billie received a Bachelors Degree in English graduating with highest honors. For a short time she worked as a journalist for the Montana Standard. In 1989 the family moved to Lewisville, Idaho, where she worked for the INEL as a writer editor. Billie's most treasured moments were when she was surrounded by children, grandchildren and great grand children. She had a witty sense of humor and was very in tune with the needs of others. Spending time in the mountains was a favorite past time for her as well as reading and learning new things. Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Orion Peterson. She is survived by daughter, Krista Beins of Rigby, Idaho; sons, Donald Peterson of Rigby, Idaho; Timothy Peterson of Lexington, Oklahoma; Martin Peterson of Oppelo, Arkansas; Mark Peterson of Rigby Idaho; brother-in-law, Ed Peterson of Leadore, Idaho; sister-in-law, Louise Dolenc of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister-in-law Shirley Scafe of Ashton, Idaho; 22 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A family memorial was held in Idaho Falls and her remains will be placed in Lemhi County. Condolences my be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Billie 8/20/1943 - 5/21/2021Lynn Peterson
