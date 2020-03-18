Donald James "Pete" Peterson, 54, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 15, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Pete was born March 15, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ronald James Peterson and Kathy Phillips Peterson. He grew up and attended schools in Ammon and Malta, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended Eastern Idaho Technical College where he earned his Associate's Degree in Mechanics. On April 20, 1991, he married the love of his life, Nadine Ann Yazzie, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pete and Nadine made their home in Idaho Falls where he worked as a shop manager for Bonneville County Road and Bridge. In high school, Pete was a star on the football team, playing linebacker and made state qualifications in wrestling. Pete made it to state football championships his Junior and Senior year where they took Championship his Senior year. During those years, he made All-State teams. Pete was the cowboy, outdoors man, enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, family gatherings and horseback riding, and especially being with his wife on adventures every weekend. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Nadine Peterson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Morgan (David) Orr; son, Justin Peterson; his faithful four-legged companions, Cooper, Kia, and Dexter; father, Ronald Peterson of Swan Valley, ID; mother, Kathy Top and stepfather, Buzzard "Pops" Top; his sister, Lorie Peterson of Idaho Falls, ID; and stepbrother, Travis (Arnanda) Top of Clatskanie, OR. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Janiel Phillips, and grandparents, James and Lovella Peterson. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donald "Pete" 3/15/1966 - 3/15/2020Peterson
+1