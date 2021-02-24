Angus "Jerry" Peterson passed away in Idaho Falls, surrounded by his family, on February 21, 2021. Jerry was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on December 29, 1931, the first born to Angus and Maude Mcling. He attended Lyman Elementary through 8th Grade and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. Jerry enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, playing for church and school. He was the third to achieve Eagle Scout in the Lyman Ward. Jerry served for nine years in the Rexburg Army National Guard. Jerry married Betty Jean Stucki Campbell on November 14, 1959, and inherited two children, Steven and Jerrilyn. A daughter, Michelle, born on Halloween, completed their family. Jerry, an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was endowed the 10th of August, 1961, at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He served as First Counselor to Bishop Rex Rolfe in the Clark Ward. Jerry loved serving with Betty as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple, making lifelong friends. Jerry was sociable and loved to play practical jokes. He actively participated in church activities and social events, fundraisers, and auctions. Jerry worked as a salesman at Nelson Ricks Creamery, Blackfoot Creamery, and Muni Chem Corporation. He was a founding partner in Sunrise Environmental in Reno, Nevada. He was a natural-born salesman and bonded with his clients. Jerry retired in December 1997 to fish and travel. Jerry was a fish whisperer and fishing was his passion. His favorite fishing spots were Island Park and Alaska. He loved to travel with his family, friends, and coworkers at Sunrise Environmental. Jerry celebrated turning 89 years young on December 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; son, Steven Campbell (Julie); daughters, Jerrilyn McInelly (Leon) and Michelle Warbis (Mark); and his sister, Carol Hix (David). He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer McInelly-Byrne (Patrick), Jessica McInelly, Brian Warbis (Whitney), Alexis Campbell (Dan Evans), Tyrel Campbell (TJ), Amanda McInelly Duval (Nate), Jenna Gilbert (Scott), Trent Warbis (Amanda), Melissa McInelly, and Caitlin Andrew (Richard). He is survived by 11 great grandchildren, Patrick, Finn, and Amelia Byrne; Tuff and Brooks Warbis; Sobeia and Angus Evans; and Juliette, Griffin, Keegan, and Sella Duval. Jerry loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, baby twins; and Laurence Peterson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Jerry's obituary page. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Center or Ward Mission Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jerry 12/29/1931 - 2/21/2021Peterson
